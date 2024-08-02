Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 2, 2024 / 2:22 PM

'The View' getting new studio in NYC for Season 28

By Karen Butler
Season 27 of "The View" wrapped up Friday. Left to right, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are the daytime talk show's hosts. Photo courtesy of ABC
Season 27 of "The View" wrapped up Friday. Left to right, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are the daytime talk show's hosts. Photo courtesy of ABC

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The View is getting a new Manhattan studio for Season 28.

"After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we'll do from this studio," co-host Sunny Hostin said on Friday's Season 27 finale.

Advertisement

"We're sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown -- brand-new, state-of-the-art -- and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28 of The View."

The show has been taped in front a live studio audience at 30 West 67th Street in Manhattan for the last 10 years.

The new address has not yet been revealed.

Along with Hostin, the panel includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Advertisement

No departures from or additions to the ensemble have been announced ahead of the show's anticipated September return.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood named 'American Idol' judge for Season 8
TV // 7 hours ago
Carrie Underwood named 'American Idol' judge for Season 8
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former "American Idol" contender Carrie Underwood will serve as a judge for the singing competition show's next season.
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
TV // 1 day ago
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
NEW YORK, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Showrunner Erica Messer told UPI "Criminal Minds: Evolution" serial killer Elias Voit was initially expected to be the villain of only Season 1.
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced plans for its fourth annual Geeked Week on Thursday and shared a video teasing series like "Wednesday," "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai."
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
TV // 1 day ago
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Starz has released the teaser for its upcoming series "Sweetpea," a darkly comedic coming-of-age tale set to premiere this October.
'Squid Game' returns for Season 2 in December, final season in 2025
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' returns for Season 2 in December, final season in 2025
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Squid Game" Season 2 Wednesday along with news of a third and final season coming next year.
Trailer for 'Terminator' anime explores how humanity might be saved
TV // 2 days ago
Trailer for 'Terminator' anime explores how humanity might be saved
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix will release the animated series "Terminator Zero" on Aug. 29, a nod to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'
TV // 2 days ago
Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'
July 31 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal portrays a grieving child psychologist in "Before," an upcoming Apple TV+ series.
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
TV // 2 days ago
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
July 31 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps, the Olympic legend with 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, gave rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg a swimming lesson at the Summer Games. 
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
TV // 2 days ago
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
July 30 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" Part 3 will premiere on Netflix in August, two months earlier than originally planned.
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
TV // 3 days ago
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
July 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has a new stand-up comedy special coming to HBO in the fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende
Famous birthdays for July 30: Vivica A. Fox, Hilary Swank
Famous birthdays for July 30: Vivica A. Fox, Hilary Swank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement