'The View' getting new studio in NYC for Season 28

Season 27 of "The View" wrapped up Friday. Left to right, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are the daytime talk show's hosts. Photo courtesy of ABC

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The View is getting a new Manhattan studio for Season 28. "After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we'll do from this studio," co-host Sunny Hostin said on Friday's Season 27 finale. Advertisement

"We're sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown -- brand-new, state-of-the-art -- and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28 of The View."

The show has been taped in front a live studio audience at 30 West 67th Street in Manhattan for the last 10 years.

The new address has not yet been revealed.

Along with Hostin, the panel includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Get ready for a new 'View' as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City's Upper West Side! ✨ See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off season 28! pic.twitter.com/SDvrtFYMsB— The View (@TheView) August 2, 2024

Advertisement

No departures from or additions to the ensemble have been announced ahead of the show's anticipated September return.