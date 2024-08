1 of 5 | Carrie Underwood has signed on to be a judge on "American Idol." File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former American Idol contender Carrie Underwood will serve as a judge on the singing competition show in the spring of 2025. "CARRIE From Idol hopeful, to global icon...to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join @AmericanIdol for Season 8! #CUonIdo," the Grammy winner's X feed said Thursday. Advertisement

Underwood will replace outgoing judge Katy Perry and join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the panel for Season 8 on ABC and Hulu.

Ryan Seacrest is returning as host.

Underwood became the fourth winner of American Idol in 2005.

"She embodies the true spirit of Idol as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story," showrunner Megan Wolflick said in a statement.

"Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of Idol, and I'm thrilled for her to be reunited with our Idol Family."

Advertisement

Auditions for contestants are set to being Aug. 12.

The show initially ran on FOX for 15 seasons before taking a short break, then moving over to ABC and Hulu where it is now entering its eighth season.