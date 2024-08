1 of 4 | Ella Purnell stars in the new Starz dark comedy "Sweetpea." Photo courtesy of Starz

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Starz has released the teaser for its upcoming series Sweetpea, a darkly comedic coming-of-age tale set to premiere this October. The show stars Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets and Sweetbitter) as Rhiannon Lewis, a woman who is often overlooked. Her mundane life, marked by failed romantic aspirations, work setbacks and family struggles, starts to spiral into chaos when she loses control. Advertisement

The six-part series shows her transformation from a passive observer to a formidable force, dealing with a newfound power. As Rhiannon navigates her new abilities, she struggles to maintain her secret while embracing her new identity.

Purnell not only stars but also serves as an executive producer for the series.

She said, "I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! Exploring this incredibly complex character has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. I hope audiences enjoy Rhiannon Lewis' wild journey as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life."

The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky as Julia, Jon Pointing as Craig, Calam Lynch as AJ, Leah Harvey as Marina, Jeremy Swift as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff.