1 of 4 | Jenna Ortega, seen here with Thing on her shoulder, stars as Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday." Season 2 of the series was teased in Netflix's Geeked Week promo. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced plans for its fourth annual Geeked Week on Thursday. The event, which will take place during the week of Sept. 16, will end in a live, in-person fan gathering in Atlanta on Sept. 19. This will be the first time Geeked Week will unite fans in a single live event, promising an immersive experience. Advertisement

Geeked Week will spotlight Netflix's most beloved global fandoms. Netflix has not announced the week's programming, but the teaser video hints at appearances from popular series such as Wednesday, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Cobra Kai, One Piece and the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.