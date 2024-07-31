Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 31, 2024 / 2:10 PM

Trailer for 'Terminator' anime explores how humanity might be saved

Trailer for 'Terminator' anime explores how humanity might be saved

By Jessica Inman
André Holland lends his voice to the Netflix anime "Terminator Zero." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
1 of 4 | André Holland lends his voice to the Netflix anime "Terminator Zero." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Fans of Terminator 2: Judgment Day know that Aug. 29, 1997 was the day that artificial intelligence network Skynet gained self-awareness and decided to wipe out humanity.

Now, Netflix is releasing its new anime Terminator series on Aug. 29, and the show explores how mankind might be saved from imminent extinction.

Advertisement

The streaming service released a trailer for the eight-part Terminator Zero on Wednesday.

The teaser opens with an explosion and a woman's voice asking, "Malcolm, what makes you think humanity is worth saving?"

Malcolm, who is voiced by André Holland, is a scientist working in 1997 to build an artificial intelligence system, known as Kokoro, that might compete with Skynet and avoid apocalypse.

"As Malcom navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he's hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children," an official synopsis reads.

Rosario Dawson lends her voice to Kokoro, while Timothy Olyphant portrays the Terminator and Sonoya Mizuno plays resistance fighter Eiko.

"Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart," said showrunner and writer Mattson Tomlin. "I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'
TV // 2 hours ago
Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'
July 31 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal portrays a grieving child psychologist in "Before," an upcoming Apple TV+ series.
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
TV // 6 hours ago
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
July 31 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps, the Olympic legend with 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, gave rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg a swimming lesson at the Summer Games. 
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
TV // 23 hours ago
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
July 30 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" Part 3 will premiere on Netflix in August, two months earlier than originally planned.
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
TV // 1 day ago
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
July 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has a new stand-up comedy special coming to HBO in the fall.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
July 30 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," an Irish mystery series starring Jane Seymour, will return for a fourth season on Acorn TV.
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
TV // 1 day ago
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
July 30 (UPI) -- The new season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is set to premiere on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC and Max. The series will follow eight Americans traveling across the globe to meet their online partners.
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
July 30 (UPI) -- "Malice," a new psychological thriller starring David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall, is coming to Prime Video.
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September
July 30 (UPI) -- Emma Samms is once again returning to play Holly Sutton on "General Hospital."
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
TV // 1 day ago
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
July 30 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
TV // 1 day ago
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company released a teaser for two new seasons of "The Toys That Made Us." Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Ghostbusters toys and more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement