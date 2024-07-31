Trending
TV
July 31, 2024 / 8:50 AM

Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips

By Sheri Elfman
Summer Olympics mainstay Snoop Dogg swam with Olympian Michael Phelps. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Summer Olympics mainstay Snoop Dogg swam with Olympian Michael Phelps. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps, the Olympic legend with 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, gave rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg a swimming lesson at the Summer Games.

On Tuesday night, the 39-year-old swimmer joined the 52-year-old cultural icon in the pool to offer tips.

Decked out in an American flag robe, Snoop Dogg asked Phelps how to swim fast.

"Wingspan, lung power," Phelps replied.

A delighted Snoop Dogg said, "You just described me! You said wingspan, lung power-- I definitely have great lung power. And I do have a swimmer's body."

Snoop Dogg told Phelps they were like twins and had similar bodies.

The two then hit the water. Phelps offered Snoop Dogg a pair of goggles, which he declined with a quick, "Hell no." They compared their swimming styles, with Snoop Dogg dubbing Phelps "Flipper" and saying he made it look effortless.

Snoop Dogg said, "As you see, I'm in gold medal condition, and he's still in gold medal condition as we speak."

Snoop Dogg has been a prominent presence at the Summer Games in Paris, carrying the torch during the opening ceremony and attending various events, including gymnastics and men's street skateboarding. The Olympic Summer Games will continue through Aug. 11.

Paris Olympics 2024: Swimmers compete for gold

Left to right, silver medalist Katie Grimes of Team USA, gold medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada and bronze medalist Emma Weyant of Team USA stand on the podium after the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Arena Le Defense in Paris on July 29, 2024. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

