Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'

1 of 4 | Billy Crystal stars in "Before," an upcoming Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal portrays a grieving child psychologist in Before, an upcoming Apple TV+ series. The streaming service shared a glimpse of the show, which was described as a "supernatural mystery series," on Tuesday. Advertisement

Eli (Crystal), is navigating the loss of wife Lynn (Judith Light), when he meets Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who is suffering with severe anxiety and nightmares.

The child "seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past," the official synopsis reads. "As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens."

In addition to Crystal, Light and Jupe, Before also stars Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Crystal executive produces with Eric Roth and showrunner and writer Sarah Thorp. Adam Bernstein is the pilot director and Jet Wilkinson is the producing director.

Apple TV+ will release the first two episodes Oct. 25, with additional episodes dropping on a weekly basis after that.

Billy Crystal was recently acknowledged as a 46th Kennedy Center Honoree in a ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden.