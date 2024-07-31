Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 31, 2024 / 12:55 PM

Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'

By Jessica Inman
Billy Crystal stars in "Before," an upcoming Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 4 | Billy Crystal stars in "Before," an upcoming Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal portrays a grieving child psychologist in Before, an upcoming Apple TV+ series.

The streaming service shared a glimpse of the show, which was described as a "supernatural mystery series," on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Eli (Crystal), is navigating the loss of wife Lynn (Judith Light), when he meets Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who is suffering with severe anxiety and nightmares.

The child "seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past," the official synopsis reads. "As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens."

In addition to Crystal, Light and Jupe, Before also stars Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Crystal executive produces with Eric Roth and showrunner and writer Sarah Thorp. Adam Bernstein is the pilot director and Jet Wilkinson is the producing director.

Apple TV+ will release the first two episodes Oct. 25, with additional episodes dropping on a weekly basis after that.

Billy Crystal was recently acknowledged as a 46th Kennedy Center Honoree in a ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
TV // 4 hours ago
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
July 31 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps, the Olympic legend with 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, gave rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg a swimming lesson at the Summer Games. 
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
TV // 21 hours ago
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
July 30 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" Part 3 will premiere on Netflix in August, two months earlier than originally planned.
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
TV // 23 hours ago
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
July 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has a new stand-up comedy special coming to HBO in the fall.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
TV // 23 hours ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
July 30 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," an Irish mystery series starring Jane Seymour, will return for a fourth season on Acorn TV.
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
TV // 1 day ago
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
July 30 (UPI) -- The new season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is set to premiere on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC and Max. The series will follow eight Americans traveling across the globe to meet their online partners.
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
July 30 (UPI) -- "Malice," a new psychological thriller starring David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall, is coming to Prime Video.
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September
July 30 (UPI) -- Emma Samms is once again returning to play Holly Sutton on "General Hospital."
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
TV // 1 day ago
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
July 30 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
TV // 1 day ago
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company released a teaser for two new seasons of "The Toys That Made Us." Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Ghostbusters toys and more.
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
TV // 1 day ago
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Snowflakes," a new comedy series from "The Tonight Show" writers, is arriving on FX next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement