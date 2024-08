1 of 5 | Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returns as Contestant 456 in "Squid Game" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for Squid Game Season 2 on Wednesday. Season 2 will premiere Dec. 26 followed by a third and final season in 2025. Creator, Director and Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote a letter announcing the news. Netflix renewed the show in June 2022 and offered a teaser in February this year, but this is the first news of a third and final season. Advertisement

Hwang also shared some plot details in his letter. In Squid Game, Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) won a deathmatch of children's games for a grand prize of 45.6 million won.

"Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again," Hwang wrote. "Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either."

Lee Jung-jae played Seong and spoke to UPI before he had read scripts for Season 2. Lee was patiently waiting for Hwang to share them.

Netflix also released a teaser alluding to the Paris Olympics. A crowd of contestants in green uniforms intrude upon a track and field race.

A new photo shows Seong back in his contestant #456 uniform.

Squid Game premiered Sept. 17, 2021 and broke Netflix records. It also inspired a reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge, in which a contestant can win real money in non fatal games.