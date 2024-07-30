ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings

1 of 5 | Tim Allen is returning to ABC for a new sitcom called "Shifting Gears." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The pilot for Shifting Gears was announced in March, but the show wasn't officially green-lit until this week. Advertisement

Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully created the pilot, but have since exited the series.

A new showrunner is expected to be named soon.

A network synopsis said the show follows Matt (Allen), "the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt's estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins."

Allen previously starred in the network's comedies, Home Improvement and Last Man Standing.

Dennings is known for her roles in 2 Broke Girls and WandaVision.

