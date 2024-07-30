Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 30, 2024 / 8:47 AM

Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September

By Karen Butler
Tristan Rogers and Emma Samms in a scene from "General Hospital." Samms is set to return as Holly in September after a multi-episode arc in 2023. Photo courtesy of ABC
1 of 2 | Tristan Rogers and Emma Samms in a scene from "General Hospital." Samms is set to return as Holly in September after a multi-episode arc in 2023. Photo courtesy of ABC

July 30 (UPI) -- Emma Samms is once again returning to play Holly Sutton on General Hospital.

The British actress has played the soap-opera heroine off and on since 1982.

Advertisement

Samms, 63, will be back on the show in September for a multi-episode arc on the ABC show.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Holly's return will coincide with that of another fan favorite character -- Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson).

"Breaking news...!" Samms wrote on X Monday, alongside a link to a media report about her return to the drama's fictional town of Port Charles, N.Y.

Samms last appeared on the show in 2023.

She told People.com that she has been working less in recent years because she has been battling long COVID.

"For me, it's been a battle of the wills to accomplish anything," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
July 30 (UPI) -- "Malice," a new psychological thriller starring David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall, is coming to Prime Video.
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
TV // 2 hours ago
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
July 30 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
TV // 14 hours ago
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company released a teaser for two new seasons of "The Toys That Made Us." Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Ghostbusters toys and more.
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
TV // 19 hours ago
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Snowflakes," a new comedy series from "The Tonight Show" writers, is arriving on FX next year.
Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction
TV // 20 hours ago
Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction
July 29 (UPI) -- Twenty years after Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, he will appear in a three-part series that explores his perspective.
'Twister,' 'The Boys' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 23 hours ago
'Twister,' 'The Boys' top U.S. streaming charts
July 29 (UPI) -- "Twister" is the No. 1 streaming movie and "The Boys" is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com.
Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation
TV // 23 hours ago
Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation
July 29 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe begins "Unstable" Season 2 in a prison cell -- sort of.
Season 2 of 'Silo' to premiere on Nov. 15; Steve Zahn joins cast
TV // 1 day ago
Season 2 of 'Silo' to premiere on Nov. 15; Steve Zahn joins cast
July 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced that Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, "Silo," is to premiere Nov. 15.
Cara Delevingne, Danny Trejo to guest star on 'Futurama'
TV // 1 day ago
Cara Delevingne, Danny Trejo to guest star on 'Futurama'
July 29 (UPI) -- Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne and Tom Kenny have signed on to guest star on the animated, sci-fi- comedy, "Futurama."
Minnie Driver to voice Oswalda Cobblepot in animated Batman series
TV // 1 day ago
Minnie Driver to voice Oswalda Cobblepot in animated Batman series
July 28 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver has signed on to voice the role of Oswalda Cobblepot in the new animated series, "Batman: Caped Crusader."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement