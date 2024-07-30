Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September

1 of 2 | Tristan Rogers and Emma Samms in a scene from "General Hospital." Samms is set to return as Holly in September after a multi-episode arc in 2023. Photo courtesy of ABC

July 30 (UPI) -- Emma Samms is once again returning to play Holly Sutton on General Hospital. The British actress has played the soap-opera heroine off and on since 1982. Advertisement

Samms, 63, will be back on the show in September for a multi-episode arc on the ABC show.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Holly's return will coincide with that of another fan favorite character -- Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson).

"Breaking news...!" Samms wrote on X Monday, alongside a link to a media report about her return to the drama's fictional town of Port Charles, N.Y.

Samms last appeared on the show in 2023.

She told People.com that she has been working less in recent years because she has been battling long COVID.

"For me, it's been a battle of the wills to accomplish anything," she said.