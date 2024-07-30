Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 30, 2024 / 3:50 PM

'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August

By Annie Martin
Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman on "That '90s Show." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI.
1 of 3 | Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman on "That '90s Show." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI. | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- That '90s Show fans will be able to watch Part 3 two months earlier than planned.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Part 3 will premiere Aug. 22, rather than Oct. 24.

Advertisement

That '90s Show is a sequel to the Fox series That '70s Show. The sequel follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of '70s Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Leia (Haverda) spends her summers with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place, Wisc., where she finds a new group of friends.

The cast also includes Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan.

That '90s Show premiered on Netflix in January 2023 and returned for Part 2 in June. Rupp and Smith said in an interview with UPI that month that they love feeling like honorary members of many fans' families.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
TV // 1 hour ago
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
July 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has a new stand-up comedy special coming to HBO in the fall.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
TV // 2 hours ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
July 30 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," an Irish mystery series starring Jane Seymour, will return for a fourth season on Acorn TV.
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
TV // 4 hours ago
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
July 30 (UPI) -- The new season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is set to premiere on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC and Max. The series will follow eight Americans traveling across the globe to meet their online partners.
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series
July 30 (UPI) -- "Malice," a new psychological thriller starring David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall, is coming to Prime Video.
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September
TV // 7 hours ago
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' in September
July 30 (UPI) -- Emma Samms is once again returning to play Holly Sutton on "General Hospital."
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
TV // 8 hours ago
ABC orders new sitcom starring Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
July 30 (UPI) -- ABC has ordered a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
TV // 20 hours ago
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company released a teaser for two new seasons of "The Toys That Made Us." Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Ghostbusters toys and more.
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
TV // 1 day ago
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Snowflakes," a new comedy series from "The Tonight Show" writers, is arriving on FX next year.
Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction
TV // 1 day ago
Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction
July 29 (UPI) -- Twenty years after Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, he will appear in a three-part series that explores his perspective.
'Twister,' 'The Boys' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 1 day ago
'Twister,' 'The Boys' top U.S. streaming charts
July 29 (UPI) -- "Twister" is the No. 1 streaming movie and "The Boys" is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement