'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August

1 of 3 | Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman on "That '90s Show." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI. | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- That '90s Show fans will be able to watch Part 3 two months earlier than planned. Netflix announced Tuesday that Part 3 will premiere Aug. 22, rather than Oct. 24. Advertisement

That '90s Show is a sequel to the Fox series That '70s Show. The sequel follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of '70s Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Leia (Haverda) spends her summers with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place, Wisc., where she finds a new group of friends.

The cast also includes Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan.

Wait for it... wait for it.... wait for it..... That '90s Show Part 3 now drops August 22! pic.twitter.com/ypDySd5lLX— Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) July 30, 2024

That '90s Show premiered on Netflix in January 2023 and returned for Part 2 in June. Rupp and Smith said in an interview with UPI that month that they love feeling like honorary members of many fans' families.

