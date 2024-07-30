Trending
TV
July 30, 2024 / 2:17 PM

Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special

By Annie Martin
Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has a new stand-up comedy special coming to HBO in the fall. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
July 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and Late Night host Seth Meyers will release his first HBO comedy special.

HBO said in a press release Tuesday that the stand-up comedy special will premiere this fall and also be available to stream on Max.

Meyers, 50, filmed the special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago.

"Critics say it's the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!" the star quipped.

Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, added, "As longtime fans, we're so happy to partner with Seth on his first HBO special. He's such a charismatic storyteller and we've always loved the way he reaches people on such a personal level. This special is endlessly relatable and so much fun to watch."

The special is written and performed by Meyers, directed by Neal Brennan, and executive produced by Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.

Meyers came to fame as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live and has hosted Late Night since 2014. He released his first stand-up comedy special, Lobby Baby, on Netflix in 2019.

