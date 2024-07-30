Trending
July 30, 2024

'Malice' photos introduce David Duchovny thriller series

By Annie Martin
David Duchovny stars in the new psychological thriller "Malice." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
July 30 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Malice.

Prime Video shared first-look photos for the show Tuesday featuring David Duchovny (The X-Files, Californication).

Malice is a UK Original series from Quacks creator James Wood. The show recently wrapped filming and will premiere on Prime Video next year.

Jack Whitehall stars as Adam Healey, a charming "manny" who "infiltrates the brash, wealthy Tanner family, in order to destroy them." Duchovny and Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) play couple Jamie and Nat Tanner.

Malice takes place in London and Greece. The show is "full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal and it asks the question, why does Adam despite Jamie Tanner so much?"

The cast also includes Harry Gilby, Teddie Allen and Phoenix Laroche as Jamie and Nat's three children, Christine Adams as Nat's best friend Jules, Raza Jaffrey as Jules' husband Damien, and Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan as Jules and Damien's daughters.

"What an incredible 18 weeks it's been -- from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved. I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work everyday with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can't wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!" Whitehall said.

Malice is co-produced by Expectation and Tailspin Films. The series is directed by Mike Barker and Leonora Lonsdale, with Wood, Tim Hincks and Imogen Cooper as executive producers.

