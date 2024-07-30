'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4

1 of 5 | Jane Seymour (L) and Rohan Nedd will return to star in "Harry Wild" Season 4. Photo courtesy of Acorn TV

July 30 (UPI) -- Jane Seymour's series Harry Wild will return for a fourth season. Acorn TV announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the show for Season 4. Advertisement

Harry Wild is an Irish mystery series following amateur detective Harry Wild, played by Seymour, who also executive produces. Production on Season 4 is underway in Dublin.

"We're thrilled to be kicking off production on a fourth season of Harry Wild with our fantastic cast and crew in Ireland," said Catherine Mackin, managing director at Acorn Media Enterprises. "With this series, the delightful Jane Seymour has become a beloved member of the Acorn TV family, we can't wait to see what Harry has up her sleeve this season and what mysteries she will solve in her own unique way."

Season 4 picks up a year after the events of Season 3, with business booming at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency.

"Harry and Fergus (Rohan Nedd) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O'Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus' hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Samantha Mumba as Fergus' mother Paula Kenny and Paul Tylak as Glenn Talbot.

Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television and co-produced by Acorn Media Enterprises alongside ZDF. Season 4 is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and directed by Robin Quinn.