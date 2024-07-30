Trending
July 30, 2024 / 12:07 PM

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1

By Sheri Elfman

July 30 (UPI) -- The new season of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC and Max.

The series will follow eight Americans traveling across the globe to meet their online partners for the first time.

This season will take viewers on an international tour, with Americans traveling to Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa and Croatia.

Each couple will face the realities of their online relationships as they meet face-to-face, dealing with challenges such as cultural differences and varying expectations.

This season's featured couples include Tigerlily, a 41-year-old Texan, and Adnan, a 23-year-old model from Jordan. Despite warnings from friends, Tigerlily is determined to marry Adnan as soon as she arrives.

Another couple, Rayne, a 38-year-old chicken farmer from New Mexico, and Chidi, a blind man from Nigeria, will confront the realities of their long-distance relationship and societal concerns.

Other couples include Loren, a 33-year-old from Nevada, and Faith, a 31-year-old transgender woman from the Philippines, who face issues of financial stability and honesty; Niles, 28, from Alabama, and Matilda, 23, from Ghana, who grapple with the timing of their engagement; Joe, 34, from Florida, and Magda, 23, from Poland, who are confronted with questions about family planning; Brian, 52, from Illinois, and Ingrid, 33, from Brazil, who face the challenge of disclosing Brian's disability; and Veah, 27, from Florida, and Sunny, 26, from South Africa, who must navigate trust issues exacerbated by Veah's decision to bring her ex-boyfriend along.

Lastly, Vanja, a 41-year-old Floridian, is heading to Croatia to meet basketball player Božo, whom she hopes will propose.

Before the 90 Days, which is in its seventh season, will stream on Sundays.

