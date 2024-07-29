1 of 5 | Netflix shared a peek at Season 2 of Rob Lowe's series "Unstable." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe begins Unstable Season 2 in a prison cell -- sort of. His character, biotech billionaire Ellis Dragon, is preparing for life behind bars after setting a former friend's car on fire in the previous season. So he enlists the support of his therapist, Leslie, to simulate a jail experience in his basement. Advertisement

After a record 19 minutes "behind bars," Leslie (Fred Armisen) asks, "Ready to practice going to the bathroom in front of me?"

Netflix teased a few minutes of the comedy series on Monday.

"I've always wanted to do a gritty, hard-hitting Midnight Express-type prison drama, and this is as close as I think I'll ever get to come as an actor," Lowe said in an interview.

SNEAK PEEK Ellis Dragon (@RobLowe) prepares for prison in the first four minutes of Unstable Season 2. Watch here:https://t.co/zn5lDUDk1V— Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 29, 2024

The clip also shows Sian Clifford, who plays Anna, the company's chief financial officer, pulling some strings so that Dragon avoids jail altogether.

The deal came with a catch, however. She had to agree to offer her former stepdaughter Georgia a summer internship.

Iris Apatow joins the cast as Georgia.

Season 2 also introduces Lamorne Morris as Peter, another big name in the biotech world.

Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch also star.

Season 2 premieres Aug. 1 on Netflix.