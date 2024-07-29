1 of 5 | Netflix shared a peek at Season 2 of Rob Lowe's series "Unstable." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
July 29 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe begins Unstable Season 2 in a prison cell -- sort of.
His character, biotech billionaire Ellis Dragon, is preparing for life behind bars after setting a former friend's car on fire in the previous season. So he enlists the support of his therapist, Leslie, to simulate a jail experience in his basement.
After a record 19 minutes "behind bars," Leslie (Fred Armisen) asks, "Ready to practice going to the bathroom in front of me?"
Netflix teased a few minutes of the comedy series on Monday.
"I've always wanted to do a gritty, hard-hitting Midnight Express-type prison drama, and this is as close as I think I'll ever get to come as an actor," Lowe said in an interview.
The clip also shows Sian Clifford, who plays Anna, the company's chief financial officer, pulling some strings so that Dragon avoids jail altogether.
The deal came with a catch, however. She had to agree to offer her former stepdaughter Georgia a summer internship.
Iris Apatow joins the cast as Georgia.
Season 2 also introduces Lamorne Morris as Peter, another big name in the biotech world.
Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch also star.
Season 2 premieres Aug. 1 on Netflix.