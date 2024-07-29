Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 29, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation

By Jessica Inman
Netflix shared a peek at Season 2 of Rob Lowe's series "Unstable." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Netflix shared a peek at Season 2 of Rob Lowe's series "Unstable." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe begins Unstable Season 2 in a prison cell -- sort of.

His character, biotech billionaire Ellis Dragon, is preparing for life behind bars after setting a former friend's car on fire in the previous season. So he enlists the support of his therapist, Leslie, to simulate a jail experience in his basement.

Advertisement

After a record 19 minutes "behind bars," Leslie (Fred Armisen) asks, "Ready to practice going to the bathroom in front of me?"

Netflix teased a few minutes of the comedy series on Monday.

"I've always wanted to do a gritty, hard-hitting Midnight Express-type prison drama, and this is as close as I think I'll ever get to come as an actor," Lowe said in an interview.

The clip also shows Sian Clifford, who plays Anna, the company's chief financial officer, pulling some strings so that Dragon avoids jail altogether.

The deal came with a catch, however. She had to agree to offer her former stepdaughter Georgia a summer internship.

Advertisement

Iris Apatow joins the cast as Georgia.

Season 2 also introduces Lamorne Morris as Peter, another big name in the biotech world.

Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch also star.

Season 2 premieres Aug. 1 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Twister,' 'The Boys' tops streaming charts
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Twister,' 'The Boys' tops streaming charts
July 29 (UPI) -- "Twister" is the No. 1 streaming movie and "The Boys" is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com.
Season 2 of 'Silo' to premiere on Nov. 15; Steve Zahn joins cast
TV // 2 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Silo' to premiere on Nov. 15; Steve Zahn joins cast
July 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced that Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, "Silo," is to premiere Nov. 15.
Cara Delevingne, Danny Trejo to guest star on 'Futurama'
TV // 3 hours ago
Cara Delevingne, Danny Trejo to guest star on 'Futurama'
July 29 (UPI) -- Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne and Tom Kenny have signed on to guest star on the animated, sci-fi- comedy, "Futurama."
Minnie Driver to voice Oswalda Cobblepot in animated Batman series
TV // 17 hours ago
Minnie Driver to voice Oswalda Cobblepot in animated Batman series
July 28 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver has signed on to voice the role of Oswalda Cobblepot in the new animated series, "Batman: Caped Crusader."
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
NEW YORK, July 28 (UPI) -- Jennifer Connelly told UPI the fourth and final season of her post-apocolyptic train drama, "Snowpiercer," wraps on a satisfying note, but leaves track ahead should the decision be made in the future to continue.
Simu Liu, John Glover join voice cast for animated 'Gremlins: The Wild Batch' series
TV // 1 day ago
Simu Liu, John Glover join voice cast for animated 'Gremlins: The Wild Batch' series
July 27 (UPI) -- Comedian Simu Liu and the 1990 live-action movie, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, star John Glover have joined the voice cast for Max's animated series, Gremlins: The Wild Batch.
Prime Video renews 'Sausage Party,' 'Invincible,' 'Hazbin Hotel'
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video renews 'Sausage Party,' 'Invincible,' 'Hazbin Hotel'
July 27 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it renewed additional seasons of its animated series "Hazbin Hotel," "Invincible" and "Sausage Party: Foodtopia."
'Clone High' revival canceled at Max
TV // 1 day ago
'Clone High' revival canceled at Max
July 27 (UPI) -- The adult animated series, "Clone High," has been canceled after two seasons at Max.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey to star in 'Doctor Who' spin-off
TV // 1 day ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey to star in 'Doctor Who' spin-off
July 27 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient have signed on to star in a "Doctor Who" spin-off for the BBC and Disney+.
AMC orders third season of 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
TV // 2 days ago
AMC orders third season of 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
July 27 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third season of "The Walking Dead" spin-off, "Daryl Dixon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement