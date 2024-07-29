'Twister,' 'The Boys' tops streaming charts

1 of 5 | Helen Hunt's 1996 action movie "Twister" is the No. 1 streaming film in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Twister is the No. 1 streaming movie and The Boys is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com. Top 10 Movies

1. Twister (Max)

2. Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

3. If (Paramount+)

4. Land of Bad (Netflix)

5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Netflix)

6. Abigail (Peacock)

7. Love Lies Bleeding (Max)

8. The Beekeeper (Prime Video)

9. Find Me Falling (Netflix)

10. My Spy: The Eternal City (Netflix)

Top Streaming Series

1. The Boys (Prime Video)

2. House of the Dragon (Max)

3. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

4. The Bear (Hulu)

5. The Acolyte (Disney+)

6. Those About to Die (Peacock)

7. Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+)

8. Cobra Kai (Netflix)

9. Sunny (Apple TV+)

10. Evil (Paramount+)