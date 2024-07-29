'Twister,' 'The Boys' tops streaming charts

July 29 (UPI) -- Twister is the No. 1 streaming movie and The Boys is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com.
Top 10 Movies
1. Twister (Max)
2. Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
3. If (Paramount+)
4. Land of Bad (Netflix)
5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Netflix)
6. Abigail (Peacock)
7. Love Lies Bleeding (Max)
8. The Beekeeper (Prime Video)
9. Find Me Falling (Netflix)
10. My Spy: The Eternal City (Netflix)
Top Streaming Series
1. The Boys (Prime Video)
2. House of the Dragon (Max)
3. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
4. The Bear (Hulu)
5. The Acolyte (Disney+)
6. Those About to Die (Peacock)
7. Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+)
8. Cobra Kai (Netflix)
9. Sunny (Apple TV+)
10. Evil (Paramount+)