From left to right, Lucy Freyer, Owen Thiele, Malik Elassal, Jack Innanen and Amita Rao, the stars of the new FX comedy series "Snowflakes." Photo courtesy of FX

July 29 (UPI) -- Snowflakes, a new comedy series from The Tonight Show writers, is arriving on FX next year. According to an official synopsis, the show is about "a group of co-dependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither 'good' nor 'people' yet."

Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele play the 20-something characters.

"We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we've assembled for Snowflakes," said Nick Grad, FX entertainment president.

Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, known for their work on The Tonight Show, created the series and are its executive producers, along with Nick Kroll, Jonathan Krisel and Stefani Robinson.

"Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers," said Kroll (The League). "Our cast is beyond talented and the team we have assembled around them is the best."

Each episode will run 30 minutes, and the show is expected to premiere in 2025.