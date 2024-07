1 of 4 | Steve Zahn has joined the Season 2 cast of "Silo." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced that Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, Silo, is to premiere Nov. 15. The show stars Common, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen. Advertisement

Reality Bites, War for the Planet of the Apes and White Lotus alum Steve Zahn has also joined the ensemble for Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes.

The show is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling book series.

"Silo is the story of the last 10,000 people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside," a synopsis said.

"However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences."