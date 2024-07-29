Trending
July 29, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction

By Jessica Inman

July 29 (UPI) -- Twenty years after Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, he will appear in a three-part series that explores his perspective.

Peacock released a trailer Monday for Face to Face with Scott Peterson, which premieres on Aug. 20.

Laci Peterson was 27-years old and eight months pregnant when she went missing in 2002. Scott Peterson was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005 -- a decision that was was thrown out in 2020. He was later given a life sentence without parole.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project is now representing Peterson, 51, as he seeks exoneration.

"While many still believe the jury got it right, Scott's family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surrounding Laci's murder," an official synopsis reads.

Janey Peterson, Scott's sister-in-law, and Lara Yeretsian, his former defense attorney, are interviewed as well.

