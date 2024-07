1 of 6 | Cara Delevingne is lending her voice to a character in the animated series "Futurama." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne, Renee Victor and Tom Kenny have signed on to guest star on the animated, sci-fi- comedy, Futurama. Other stars scheduled to lend their voices to characters in upcoming episodes include Ana Ortiz, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Kyle Maclachlan, Neil deGrasse Tyson and LeVar Burton. Advertisement

Season 12 -- which will feature 10 episodes -- starts streaming Monday on Hulu.

"On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee," a synopsis said.

"And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

The show's main voice cast includes John DiMaggio, BIlly West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar and David Herman.

Futurama ran on Fox from 1999 to 2003, Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013 and Hulu since last year.