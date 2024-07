1 of 5 | Pikachu and his Pokemon brethren will be the subject of a "Toys That Made Us" episode. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company released a teaser trailer for The Toys That Made Us Seasons 4 and 5 on Monday. The video follows the company's announcement of new seasons over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. The new seasons of the docuseries will cover Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Ghostbusters, Superhero Toys, NERF, Fast Food Toys, and American Greetings. Advertisement

Each hour-long episode of The Toys That Made Us goes in-depth about the creation and marketing of each toy. Executive Producer/Director Brian Volk-Weiss and his team interview executives and designers involved in the creation of each toy.

Volk-Weiss previously told UPI that the selection process aims to narrow episodes down to "The Mount Rushmore of Toys." Previous seasons explored He-Man, Transformers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Star Wars Toys, Wrestling Toys and more.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has not announced a premiere date for Seasons 4 and 5.