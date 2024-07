Minnie Driver has joined the voice cast of "Batman: Caped Crusader." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Serpent Queen and Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver has signed on to voice the role of Oswalda Cobblepot in Prime Video's new animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. Oswalda is also known as Batman's nemesis, The Penguin. Advertisement

The voice cast includes Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace and Eric Morgan Stuart.

"Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear," a synopsis said.

"Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human -- the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications."