Norman Reedus is returning for a third season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third season of The Walking Dead spin-off, Daryl Dixon. Production is slated to begin next month on new episodes of the zombie-apocalypse series, starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Advertisement

"We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by the fans," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement Friday.

"Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can't wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation."

Season 3 locations will include in Madrid, Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to announce a third season and to be working side by side with the brilliant Melissa McBride," Reedus added.

"Season 2 is some of my favorite storytelling of this series. Watching Melissa shine along with our brilliant cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories playing this character. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and we can't wait to keep the story going."

Season 2 premieres Sept. 29.