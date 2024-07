Seth Rogen's "Sausage Party" series is returning for a second season on Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it renewed additional seasons of its animated series Hazbin Hotel, Invincible and Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Renewed for its third and fourth seasons, Hazbin Hotel "follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom," a synopsis said. Advertisement

Erika Henningsen leads the voice cast that also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David and Kimiko Glenn.

Invincible -- featuring the voice talents of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons -- is an adaptation of Robert Kirkman's superhero-themed graphic novels.

It will now return for a fourth season.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a sequel to the 2016 movie, Sausage Party.

The first season of the show premiered this month.

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, Will Forte and Sam Richardson lend their voices to characters in the series.