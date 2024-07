Simu Liu is lending his voice to a character in the next season of Max's animated "Gremlins" series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Comedian Simu Liu and the 1990 live-action movie, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, star John Glover have joined the voice cast for Max's animated series, Gremlins: The Wild Batch. "Taking place one year after the events of Season 1, Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem," the streaming service said in a press release on Friday. Advertisement

"Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way."

The voice cast also includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh, George Takei, Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu and Jimmy O. Yang.

The Wild Batch follows the events of 2023's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The streaming cartoons are prequels to the 1984 live action movie, Gremlins, and its 1990 sequel.