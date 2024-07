1 of 2 | Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in a new "Doctor Who" spin-off. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient have signed on to star in a Doctor Who spin-off for the BBC and Disney+. "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war," the networks said in a synopsis Friday. Advertisement

The five-part, sci-fi drama -- The War Between The Land And The Sea -- was created by Doctor Who show-runner and executive producer Russell T. Davies, who penned the spin-off with Pete McTighe.

"I'm so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor's not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble," Davies said.

Filming is slated to begin next month.

Dylan Holmes-Williams is directing the series.

No air date has been announced yet.

In other Doctor Who news, it was also announced that Jonah Hauer-King from The Little Mermaid will join the next season of the flagship show, while Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlin will appear in this winter's Doctor Who Christmas special.