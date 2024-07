Will Forte's adult animated series "Clone" has been canceled at Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The adult animated series, Clone High, has been canceled after two seasons at Max. Featuring the voice talents of Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Ayo Edebiri, Kelvin Yu, Richard Kind, Neil Casey and Vicci Martinez, the show is about a contemporary school for the genetically copied doppelgangers of historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Harriet Tubman and Cleopatra. Advertisement

It was canceled after one season on MTV in 2003, but then revived by Max for two more seasons starting in 2023.

"Although Max will not proceed with a third season of Clone High, we will always cherish our creative partnership with Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, Judah Miller, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, and the team at MTV Entertainment Studios," Max said in a statement Friday.

"The incredibly talented voice actors, writers, cast and crew provided the opportunity to thaw out these legendary characters."