Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 26, 2024 / 4:02 PM / Updated at 4:24 PM

A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment

"It gave a lot of Indigenous actors a lot of work playing really interesting, fully realized human beings," Martinez told UPI about "Longmire."

By Karen Butler
"Longmire" icons A. Martinez (L) and Zahn McClarnon reunited recently for "Dark Winds." Photo courtesy of AMC
1 of 6 | "Longmire" icons A. Martinez (L) and Zahn McClarnon reunited recently for "Dark Winds." Photo courtesy of AMC

NEW YORK, July 26 (UPI) -- A. Martinez says he believes his popular contemporary western, Longmire, helped pave the way for the current wave of TV shows and movies that prominently feature Indigenous characters, customs and stories.

"It gave a lot of Indigenous actors a lot of work playing really interesting, fully realized human beings. It was revolutionary in that regard," Martinez told UPI about the Longmire's Native representation during a recent sit-down interview in Buffalo, Wyo., where the fan festival, Longmire Days, is held each year.

Advertisement

"There were so many great parts and they were executed so beautifully by so many people," he added.

Martinez -- who starred alongside the John Wayne movie, The Cowboys, in 1972 -- played Jacob Nighthorse on Longmire for six seasons from 2017 through 2017. The show remains highly popular on Netflix.

Based on Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire mystery novels, the series follows Sheriff Walt Longmire -- whose mantra is "honesty and integrity" -- and his best friend, Native American saloon owner Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips).

Advertisement

They alternately clash and collaborate with casino owner Jacob Nighthorse (Martinez) and Tribal Police Chief Mathias (Zahn McClarnon) to solve various crimes.

"I remember years ago, when they first started talking about streaming and how it was going to change [television and film]," Martinez said.

"My thought was, 'Oh, so you mean, you could actually have a job or have a program chasing a more narrow audience? You could be successful without being massive.'

"My thought was, 'Well, that sounds like a person like me might be able to get more work than I'm used to getting.' And it has come to pass and it is so good."

Last week saw the unprecedented representation of Native American artists when Emmy Awards nominations were announced.

Reservation Dogs, which co-stars McClarnon, was nominated for Best Comedy, and its lead, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai made the Best Actor in a Comedy shortlist, while True Detective: Night Country earned nods for Best Limited or Anthology Series and Best Actress for Kali Reis.

Elsewhere, Lily Gladstone scored a Best Supporting Actress mention for Under the Bridge.

Advertisement

Other recent shows that spotlight Native American issues or star Indigenous people include Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, The English and Rutherford Falls.

Martinez is a soap opera legend who has appeared in Santa Barbara, General Hospital, One Life to Live, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives. He also can be seen in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dark Winds and Blue Ridge.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sauron returns in 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Sauron returns in 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the trailer for Season 2 of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Friday, highlighting Sauron's return in the season streaming Aug. 29.
Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash lead 'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash lead 'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising'
July 26 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced a prequel to "The Boys" on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. "Vought Rising" will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash in the 1950s adventures of Soldier Boy and Stormfront.
Dermot Mulroney joins 'Chicago Fire' for Season 13
TV // 9 hours ago
Dermot Mulroney joins 'Chicago Fire' for Season 13
July 26 (UPI) -- Dermot Mulroney has joined the cast of "Chicago Fire" for Season 13.
Robin Antin: 'Playground' dancers are 'wild cards, all of them'
TV // 12 hours ago
Robin Antin: 'Playground' dancers are 'wild cards, all of them'
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Dancer and choreographer Robin Antin said letting cameras into her dance studio for the Hulu series "Playground," premiering Friday, shows how volatile dancers can be.
Jordan Peele revives 'Scare Tactics' at USA Network
TV // 23 hours ago
Jordan Peele revives 'Scare Tactics' at USA Network
July 25 (UPI) -- USA Network announced a revival of its "Scare Tactics" hidden camera series Thursday. Jordan Peele will produce the new iteration with his Monkeypaw Productions.
'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2
July 25 (UPI) -- "Camp Snoopy," an animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
TV // 2 days ago
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
NEW YORK, July 24 (UPI) -- "Time Bandits" creator Taika Waititi told UPI his new series goes places the 1981 Terry Gilliam film on which it was based couldn't because of its two-hour run time and the technology limitations of the era.
Stephen Curry plays self in basketball comedy 'Mr. Throwback'
TV // 2 days ago
Stephen Curry plays self in basketball comedy 'Mr. Throwback'
July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Mr. Throwback" on Thursday. The comedy starring Stephen Curry as himself premieres Aug. 8.
'In Vogue: The 90s' to premiere Sept. 13 on Hulu
TV // 2 days ago
'In Vogue: The 90s' to premiere Sept. 13 on Hulu
July 24 (UPI) -- U.K. original series, "In Vogue: The 90s," featuring interviews with Vogue editors, fashion designers, actors and models, is set to premiere on Sept. 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video
Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love
Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement