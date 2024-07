1 of 5 | Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) tries on the ring. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

July 26 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the trailer for Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. The season premieres Aug. 29 on Prime Video. Sauron is the evil force of Middle Earth. In the Peter Jackson movie trilogy, he was represented by a giant eye. Advertisement

The rings of the title are Sauron's rings which corrupt the wearer. Season 2 shows how many residents of Middle Earth believe they can control the powers of the rings.

The Rings of Power takes place prior to The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings stories by J.R.R. Tolkien. Separately from the Prime series, Warner Bros. is releasing an animated Lord of the Rings film in December and developing another live-action film for release in 2026.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman star in The Rings of Power.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay showrun the series.