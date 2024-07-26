Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 26, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Robin Antin: 'Playground' dancers are 'wild cards, all of them'

By Fred Topel
Robin Antin owns Playground and let Hulu cameras into her studio. Photo courtesy of Hulu
1 of 5 | Robin Antin owns Playground and let Hulu cameras into her studio. Photo courtesy of Hulu

LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Dancer and choreographer Robin Antin said reality series Playground, premiering all episodes Friday on Hulu, features her Los Angeles dance studio's most volatile instructors and performers.

"The ones that are in the show are definitely wild cards, all of them," Antin, 63, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "It's not like they're fighting, but there are dramas."

Advertisement

The show brings cameras into the Playground dance studio to show dancers training in classes, auditioning for music videos and concert tours, and the behind the scenes drama between dancers.

In the first episode, Deana proves to be a controversial pick to teach a dance class at the studio. Antin's partner, Kenny Wormwald, is against it and Deana is feuding with dancer Alexis.

"Deana is a character, let me tell you," Antin said. "That girl is wild. I've got to tame her all the time."

Advertisement

Antin said she feels maternal toward Deana and helps her navigate the dance community. She said she mentors Deana privately about building a brand and reassures her that she's not as vilified as she might believe.

"Deana might think everyone hates her," she said. "I'm like, 'But why do you think that? Where did that come from? I don't even understand. You're a dancer. You're an amazing dancer."

Sometimes, one dancer keeps another waiting for studio space. Antin said, hypothetically, Dexter could keep Alexis waiting to begin her class and cause another feud.

"What am I going to do, walk into the studio and say, 'Class is over?'" she asked rhetorically. "So we have to let him do his thing."

Antin said that is just one example. She assured viewers that most Playground classes start and end on time, but she lets the dancers work it out among themselves when they don't.

"Every day is a different day at Playground," she said. "You literally never know who's going to have an issue with whom."

What makes it worthwhile, Antin said, is that Playground has become the premiere studio for artists to recruit dancers for music videos and tours. Megan Thee Stallion executive produced Playground and appears in episodes auditioning dancers.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton also have auditioned Playground dancers. The series captures the intensity of those auditions, too.

"It's exciting for these young dancers because they hardly get a chance to ever audition in front of these celebrities, in front of these rock stars," she said.

Antin has been a professional dancer and choreographer since the '80s. In 1995, she founded The Pussycat Dolls, which evolved from a dance troupe to a pop group with songs like "Don't Cha'" and "Buttons."

She also recruited Gwen Stefani to perform with The Pussycat Dolls when they met at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, Calif.. Antin recalled that Stefani felt she could not learn Pussycat Dolls choreography, so Antin tailored it to her abilities.

"That's what choreographers do," she said. "Choreographers work with the artist and whatever the artist is really good at. Then you give them a little bit more."

With Wormwald, Antin founded Playground in 2017 and credits Wormwald with the idea of posting Playground dance videos on Instagram, which alerted artists to the studio's talent pool. Antin said she also enjoys keeping up with the Playground dancers for her practice.

Advertisement

"I love dancing next to the kids," she said. "Obviously, I'm not 20 years old, but I've kept myself in such good shape because of dance."

In addition to Playground, Antin is also working on a musical adaptation of the film, Burlesque, with her brother, Steven, who wrote and directed the 2010 movie. Burlesque star Christina Aguilera is an executive producer.

Though running Playground, co-executive producing the show and developing the musical takes up more time Antin has ever devoted to projects before, she said she welcomes the productivity.

"I've never been so overwhelmed and busy in my life," Antin said with pride. "I get to do all the things I wanted to do for so long."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jordan Peele revives 'Scare Tactics' at USA Network
TV // 11 hours ago
Jordan Peele revives 'Scare Tactics' at USA Network
July 25 (UPI) -- USA Network announced a revival of its "Scare Tactics" hidden camera series Thursday. Jordan Peele will produce the new iteration with his Monkeypaw Productions.
'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2
July 25 (UPI) -- "Camp Snoopy," an animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
TV // 1 day ago
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
NEW YORK, July 24 (UPI) -- "Time Bandits" creator Taika Waititi told UPI his new series goes places the 1981 Terry Gilliam film on which it was based couldn't because of its two-hour run time and the technology limitations of the era.
Stephen Curry plays self in basketball comedy 'Mr. Throwback'
TV // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry plays self in basketball comedy 'Mr. Throwback'
July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Mr. Throwback" on Thursday. The comedy starring Stephen Curry as himself premieres Aug. 8.
'In Vogue: The 90s' to premiere Sept. 13 on Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'In Vogue: The 90s' to premiere Sept. 13 on Hulu
July 24 (UPI) -- U.K. original series, "In Vogue: The 90s," featuring interviews with Vogue editors, fashion designers, actors and models, is set to premiere on Sept. 13.
'Bad Monkey' trailer: Vince Vaughn plays suspended Florida detective
TV // 1 day ago
'Bad Monkey' trailer: Vince Vaughn plays suspended Florida detective
July 24 (UPI) -- "Bad Monkey," a new comedy-drama series from "Ted Lasso" creator Bill Lawrence, is coming to Apple TV+.
Wayne Brady on ex-wife, her husband: 'It's not a throuple'
TV // 2 days ago
Wayne Brady on ex-wife, her husband: 'It's not a throuple'
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- Wayne Brady, his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, her husband Jason Fordham and Wayne and Mandie's daughter, Maile, explain their harmonious blended family in "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix," premiering Wednesday on Freeform.
'Bridgerton' Season 4 to focus on Benedict
TV // 2 days ago
'Bridgerton' Season 4 to focus on Benedict
July 23 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 4 will center on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.
'What We Do in the Shadows' final season to premiere Oct. 21
TV // 2 days ago
'What We Do in the Shadows' final season to premiere Oct. 21
July 23 (UPI) -- The sixth and final season of the popular FX comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" will premiere on Oct. 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle available Thursday
Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle available Thursday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement