July 26 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Friday that Michael C. Hall will play Dexter again. At their San Diego Comic-Con panel, Showtime announced Dexter: Resurrection with Hall. Resurrections will follow the limited series Dexter: New Blood which aired in 2021. New Blood found Dexter reunited with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) but appeared to set up a Harrison spinoff rather than further series with Hall. Advertisement

The prequel, Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Showtime in December. Hall will narrate the show which shows young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) working with the Miami Police Department in 1991 while secretly murdering the city's serial killers.

Showtime also showed the opening titles for Iwith Gibson recreating Hall's classic opening montage.

Clyde Phillips, who showran Dexter's first four seasons and New Blood, will showrun and executive produce both series. Hall also executive produces.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere in 2025.