July 26 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced a prequel series to The Boys on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will reprise their roles from the series. Vought Rising traces the origins of the company currently led by superheroes Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in The Boys. Soldier Boy (Ackles) and Stormfront (Cash) were past leaders. Advertisement

In fact, showrunner and executive producer Erik Kripke and executive producer Paul Grellong revealed that Stormfront's original name was Clara Vought. Cash and Ackles both joined The Boys in Season 3.

Both Cash and Ackles are also executive producers of Vought Rising.

"It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s," Kripke and Grellong said. " We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."