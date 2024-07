1 of 5 | Jordan Peele is bringing back "Scare Tactics." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- USA Network announced a revival of its hidden camera prank show Scare Tactics on Thursday. Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions produce the reimagining. In Scare Tactics, friends and family help create horror movie scenarios for an unsuspecting victim. Cameras roll on their authentic reactions. Advertisement

Peele became a mogul of horror, directing the films Get Out, Us and Nope. Monkeypaw produced the latest Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta, and Henry Selick's animated movie, Wendell and Wild. Peele also hosted and produced a revival of The Twilight Zone.

Elan Gale showruns the new Scare Tactics. Scott Hallock originally created the show with Kevin Healey, and Hallock remains involved in the revival.

"It's cathartic and hilarious to watch people get a little scared," Win Rosenfeld, president of Monkeypaw Productions, wrote in a statement. "We can't wait to share a little light-hearted schadenfreude with audiences soon."

Scare Tactics originally ran from 2003 to 2013 with Shannen Doherty and Tracy Morgan as host for five years each. USA has not announced a new host.