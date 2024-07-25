Trending
July 25, 2024 / 12:09 PM

'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer

By Annie Martin
"City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max. Photo courtesy of HBO
July 25 (UPI) -- Max is giving a glimpse of the new show City of God: The Fight Rages On.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Thursday featuring Alexandre Rodrigues.

The Fight Rages On is a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian film City of God, based on the Paulo Lins novel. The film follows Rocket (Rodrigues), an aspiring photographer living in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro in the '60s, '70s and '80s.

The sequel picks up 20 years after the film and will follow a battle for control of the drug trade in City of God.

"Residents find themselves trapped between drug traffickers, militias and public authorities, but the need to escape this cycle makes the community unite to face the oppressor," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques, Edson Oliveira, Andréia Horta, Marcos Palmeira, Eli Ferreira, Luellem de Castro, Jefferson Brasil, Otávio Linhares, Rafael Lozano, Leandro Daniel and Luiz Bertazzo.

City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on HBO Latino and will also stream on Max.

