'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2

"Camp Snoopy," an animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 25 (UPI) -- Camp Snoopy will return for a second season. Apple TV+ announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the show for Season 2. Advertisement

Camp Snoopy is an animated kids and family series based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space) directs the show, which premiered on Apple TV+ in June.

"After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer," an official synopsis reads.

Camp Snoopy is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain. Boutilier, Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson serve as executive producers.

Other Apple TV+ kids and family series include Frog and Toad, which returned for a second season in May.