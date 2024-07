1 of 7 | Vogue editors Anna Wintour (pictured), Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful and Tonne Goodman talk fashion in Hulu's "In Vogue: The 90s." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- U.K. original series, In Vogue: The 90s, is set to premiere on Sept. 13. In Vogue: The 90s explores the fashion industry during the 1990s, chronicling its evolution through the perspectives of Vogue editors Anna Wintour, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful and Tonne Goodman. Advertisement

Each episode delves into moments that defined the decade, from the grunge look's arrival to the iconic Met Gala. This six-part series features exclusive interviews and insights from Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Ford, Claudia Schiffer, Donna Karan, Hillary Clinton, Jean Paul Gaultier, Mary J. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, John Galliano, Baz Luhrmann and Kim Kardashian.

The first three episodes will be released on Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland and on Hulu in the United States and select other countries. The second batch of three episodes will follow on Sept 20.

