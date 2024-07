1 of 5 | Stephen Curry plays himself in "Mr. Throwback." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for Stephen Curry's comedy series Mr. Throwback on Wednesday. The show premieres Aug. 8. Curry plays himself in the mockumentary in which he reunites with his childhood friend (Pally) with whom he used to play basketball. In a statement, Curry described the fictionalized version of himself on the show. Advertisement

"I'm looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series," Curry wrote.

Ego Nwodim plays the documentary producer expecting Pally's character to be "a trainwreck." Adyen Mayeri also stars as someone threatening to expose the truth about Pally's character.

Happy Endings creator David Caspe writes and executive produces with Happy Endings writers Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman. Curry and Pally also executive produce with Erick Peyton and David Wain, who also directs.

Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran and Rich Sommer recur as guest stars. Mr. Throwback will be six half hour episodes.