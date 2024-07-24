1 of 5 | Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey," a new comedy-drama from "Ted Lasso" creator Bill Lawrence. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Bad Monkey. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Vince Vaughn. Advertisement

Bad Monkey is a comedy-drama from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen.

Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, a Miami Police Department detective who was suspended from the force and now works as a health inspector in the Florida Keys.

After "stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet and Jodie Turner-Smith, with John Ortiz, Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn and Charlotte Lawrence to appear as guest stars.

Apple TV+ shared first-look photos for the series in May.

Bad Monkey will consist of 10 episodes and have a two-episode premiere Aug. 14.