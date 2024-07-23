'What We Do in the Shadows' final season to premiere Oct. 21

July 23 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated sixth and final season of the beloved comedy What We Do in the Shadows is set to premiere on FX on Oct. 21. The series will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.
Last Wednesday, the comedy, which chronicles the escapades of vampire roommates in Staten Island, N.Y., was honored with eight Primetime Emmy award nominations for its fifth season. The show, based on the 2014 Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi film of the same name, continues to garner critical acclaim.