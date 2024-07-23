Trending
'What We Do in the Shadows' final season to premiere Oct. 21

By Sheri Elfman
The sixth and final season of 'What We Do in the Shadows," which stars Harvey Guillen (pictured), will premiere on Oct. 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The sixth and final season of 'What We Do in the Shadows," which stars Harvey Guillen (pictured), will premiere on Oct. 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated sixth and final season of the beloved comedy What We Do in the Shadows is set to premiere on FX on Oct. 21. The series will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Last Wednesday, the comedy, which chronicles the escapades of vampire roommates in Staten Island, N.Y., was honored with eight Primetime Emmy award nominations for its fifth season. The show, based on the 2014 Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi film of the same name, continues to garner critical acclaim.

The cast will start its Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide) will lead a panel discussion alongside executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck.

Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén also star in the series.

