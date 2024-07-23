Maura Tierney joins 'Law & Order' Season 24

1 of 4 | Actress Maura Tierney has booked her next TV gig on NBC's "Law & Order." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- ER, NewsRadio, The Affair and American Rust actress Maura Tierney has joined Law & Order for its upcoming Season 24. Tierney will play a police lieutenant on the long-running crime drama. Advertisement

She was cast in the show after the departures of series regulars Sam Waterston and Camryn Manheim at the end of last season.

Season 23 featured the additions of Tony Goldwyn and Reid Scott to the ensemble.

Co-starring Hugh Dancy and Mehcad Brooks, the season wrapped in May.

Season 24 is set to premiere on Oct. 3 on NBC.

Law & Order: SVU Season 26 is set to debut that night, as well.