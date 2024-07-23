Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 23, 2024 / 8:45 AM

Maura Tierney joins 'Law & Order' Season 24

By Karen Butler
Actress Maura Tierney has booked her next TV gig on NBC's "Law &amp; Order." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Actress Maura Tierney has booked her next TV gig on NBC's "Law & Order." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- ER, NewsRadio, The Affair and American Rust actress Maura Tierney has joined Law & Order for its upcoming Season 24.

Tierney will play a police lieutenant on the long-running crime drama.

Advertisement

She was cast in the show after the departures of series regulars Sam Waterston and Camryn Manheim at the end of last season.

Season 23 featured the additions of Tony Goldwyn and Reid Scott to the ensemble.

Co-starring Hugh Dancy and Mehcad Brooks, the season wrapped in May.

Season 24 is set to premiere on Oct. 3 on NBC.

Law & Order: SVU Season 26 is set to debut that night, as well.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Taylor tells her own story in new HBO documentary
TV // 18 hours ago
Elizabeth Taylor tells her own story in new HBO documentary
July 22 (UPI) -- "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" tells the story of the iconic star's rise to fame from a unique point of view ---Taylor's.
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
TV // 19 hours ago
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
BUFFALO, Wyoming, July 22 (UPI) -- Robert Taylor told UPI playing the titular lawman in "Longmire" has meant as much to him as it does to the beloved contemporary western's many fans.
Remastered 'Homicide: Life on the Street' to stream on Peacock
TV // 21 hours ago
Remastered 'Homicide: Life on the Street' to stream on Peacock
July 22 (UPI) -- All seven seasons of "Homicide: Life on the Street" will stream on Peacock beginning in August, the streaming platform announced Monday.
'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4
TV // 22 hours ago
'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4
July 22 (UPI) -- She might be single, but Emily Cooper is still very much caught in a love triangle in "Emily in Paris" Season 4. Netflix released a preview on Monday of the show's upcoming season, which stars Lily Collins as Emily.
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
TV // 1 day ago
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
July 22 (UPI) -- The winners of "Love Island USA" Season 6 were crowned on Sunday.
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- Michael Hirsch, founder of Nelvana and other animation companies, shared stories from his book "Animation Nation," available Tuesday, about changes made to shows like "Babar" and "Star Wars Droids" and "Ewoks."
NBC officially orders 'Suits' spin-off with Stephen Amell
TV // 1 day ago
NBC officially orders 'Suits' spin-off with Stephen Amell
July 21 (UPI) -- NBC has officially ordered a "Suits" spin-off set in Los Angeles and starring Stephen Amell.
Megan Thee Stallion introduces 'Playground' dancer drama
TV // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion introduces 'Playground' dancer drama
July 19 (UPI) -- Hulu released an extended trailer for "Playground," premiering next week, introducing the dancers of Executive Producer Megan Thee Stallion's reality show.
'Gold Rush Mine Rescue' returns for Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Gold Rush Mine Rescue' returns for Season 4
July 19 (UPI) -- "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan" returns for Season 4 in August.
'Tell Me Lies' gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Tell Me Lies' gets Season 2 premiere date
July 19 (UPI) -- "Tell Me Lies" gets its a premiere date for Season 2, nearly two years after the first aired on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Famous birthdays for July 23: Daniel Radcliffe, Michelle Williams
Famous birthdays for July 23: Daniel Radcliffe, Michelle Williams
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement