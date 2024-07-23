July 23 (UPI) -- Benedict Bridgerton will step into the spotlight in Bridgerton Season 4.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the new season will focus on Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

Bridgerton is a period drama based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Season 1 centered on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), while Season 2 focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season 3 was released this spring and followed Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan).

Season 4 will see Benedict (Thompson) pursue the mysterious Lady in Silver.

"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict," an official synopsis reads. "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date and casting details for the new season.

Season 3 was split into two parts, which were released May 16 and June 13.