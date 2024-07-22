Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners

1 of 2 | "Love Island USA" host Ariana Madix announced the Season 6 winners. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 6 on Sunday. In addition to finding romance on Peacock's reality dating show, the couple also split a $100,000 grand prize. Advertisement

Leah Katen and Miguel Harichi were the runners-up.

Ariana Madix hosted the series.

"It's been an unforgettable summer, filled with breakups, makeups, friendships, relationships, and most importantly, love," Madix said. "We have followed every step of your relationships over the last six weeks. And now the waiting is finally over."

A reunion episode is scheduled to air on Peacock on Aug. 19.