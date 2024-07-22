Trending
July 22, 2024

'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4

By Jessica Inman
Lily Collins stars as Emily in "Emily in Paris." The new season will air on Aug. 15. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Lily Collins stars as Emily in "Emily in Paris." The new season will air on Aug. 15. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 22 (UPI) -- She might be single, but Emily Cooper is still very much caught in a love triangle in Emily in Paris Season 4.

Netflix released a preview on Monday of the show's upcoming season, which stars Lily Collins as Emily.

"Do you know what I saw on my run?" she asks as the trailer opens. "Hot men. Everywhere. I guess I've just been so focused on Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single."

Season 3 ended when Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) broke up with Emily after realizing her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). This happens as Gabriel was supposed to be marrying Camille (Camille Razat), who is pregnant.

Season 4 Part 1 shows Emily and best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) talking about Gabriel.

"The man that is still having a baby with a woman who's in love with another woman and I'm the only one that knows about it?" a flustered Emily says.

In the preview, Emily shares a kiss with Alfie, and then embraces Gabriel.

"I really thought I could move on from them, but they both mean so much to me for different reasons," she says.

Her relationship issues also impact her work at the French marketing firm -- the reason she was brought to Paris in the first place.

Part 1 premieres Aug. 15, while Part 2 airs Sept. 12.

