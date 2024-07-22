Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 22, 2024 / 3:00 PM

Elizabeth Taylor tells her own story in new HBO documentary

By Jessica Inman

July 22 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes tells the story of the iconic star's rise to fame from a unique point of view ---Taylor's.

The new HBO documentary, which airs Aug. 3, includes snippets from 40 hours of interviews that were originally recorded in 1964.

Advertisement

"I was a child actress thrown into the adult world," Taylor says in a preview HBO released Monday. "But in my own world, I was a terrified little girl."

She distinguishes between the "flesh and blood" person she was within her intimate circle and the "cellophane" person she was perceived to be by the public.

She talks about her roles in Lassie Come Home, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Cleopatra, and she discusses her five marriages.

"Peeling back the layers of one of cinema's most enduring icons, the conversations reveal a woman at odds with her screen image, yearning for respect and agency, while forever under the microscope of scrutinizing press and the public," an official synopsis reads. "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes offers an unprecedented window into the life of a woman who defied the era's expectations, ultimately found peace within herself, and who cemented her legacy by turning the tables on her own fame by becoming a fierce activist and advocated for the LGBTQ community."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
TV // 55 minutes ago
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
BUFFALO, Wyoming, July 22 (UPI) -- Robert Taylor told UPI playing the titular lawman in "Longmire" has meant as much to him as it does to the beloved contemporary western's many fans.
Remastered 'Homicide: Life on the Street' to stream on Peacock
TV // 3 hours ago
Remastered 'Homicide: Life on the Street' to stream on Peacock
July 22 (UPI) -- All seven seasons of "Homicide: Life on the Street" will stream on Peacock beginning in August, the streaming platform announced Monday.
'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4
July 22 (UPI) -- She might be single, but Emily Cooper is still very much caught in a love triangle in "Emily in Paris" Season 4. Netflix released a preview on Monday of the show's upcoming season, which stars Lily Collins as Emily.
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
TV // 6 hours ago
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
July 22 (UPI) -- The winners of "Love Island USA" Season 6 were crowned on Sunday.
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
TV // 10 hours ago
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- Michael Hirsch, founder of Nelvana and other animation companies, shared stories from his book "Animation Nation," available Tuesday, about changes made to shows like "Babar" and "Star Wars Droids" and "Ewoks."
NBC officially orders 'Suits' spin-off with Stephen Amell
TV // 1 day ago
NBC officially orders 'Suits' spin-off with Stephen Amell
July 21 (UPI) -- NBC has officially ordered a "Suits" spin-off set in Los Angeles and starring Stephen Amell.
Megan Thee Stallion introduces 'Playground' dancer drama
TV // 2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion introduces 'Playground' dancer drama
July 19 (UPI) -- Hulu released an extended trailer for "Playground," premiering next week, introducing the dancers of Executive Producer Megan Thee Stallion's reality show.
'Gold Rush Mine Rescue' returns for Season 4
TV // 3 days ago
'Gold Rush Mine Rescue' returns for Season 4
July 19 (UPI) -- "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan" returns for Season 4 in August.
'Tell Me Lies' gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Tell Me Lies' gets Season 2 premiere date
July 19 (UPI) -- "Tell Me Lies" gets its a premiere date for Season 2, nearly two years after the first aired on Hulu.
Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS
TV // 3 days ago
Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS
July 19 (UPI) -- "Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter," an "Entertainment Tonight" special honoring Bob Newhart, is coming to CBS and Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Richard Simmons' staff releases his final social media post week after his death
Richard Simmons' staff releases his final social media post week after his death
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singing partner Joey
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singing partner Joey
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
Famous birthdays for July 22: John Leguizamo, Don Henley
Famous birthdays for July 22: John Leguizamo, Don Henley
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement