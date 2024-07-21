Advertisement
July 21, 2024 / 11:03 AM

NBC officially orders 'Suits' spin-off with Stephen Amell

By Karen Butler
Stephen Amell is set to star in a new "Suits" spin-off for NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Stephen Amell is set to star in a new "Suits" spin-off for NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- NBC has officially ordered a Suits spin-off set in Los Angeles and starring Heels and Arrow alum Stephen Amell.

"Meet Ted Black. Suits LA. Coming soon," Amell captioned a photo of him on the new show's set.

The post has already gotten more than 220,000 "likes" since it was posted Saturday.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.

"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles," NBC said in a press release.

"His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives."

The ensemble will include Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg and Troy Winbush.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh wrote the pilot for the spin-off and serves as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein and Victoria Mahoney.

Mahoney also directed the pilot.

The original series aired on NBC's sister network USA and followed a corporate law firm in New York City. It initially aired from 2011 to 2019 but became a streaming hit on Netflix last year.

That show starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Meghan Markle.

