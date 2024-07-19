July 19 (UPI) -- A new series depicts the dangers of getting caught in a love triangle. Fatal Affairs follows deadly love stories, as the name suggests.

"From workplace flings, secrets between school teachers, and even Tinder trysts, in this risky game of illicit love and secret sex, one lover ends up paying the ultimate price," an official synopsis reads.

A teaser for the show, which airs on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max, suggests that at least one of the program's featured couples seemed perfect on the surface.

"This double life that she was leading just blew up in her face," a commentator says.

Michelle Callahan, a psychologist who narrates the stories, says that the three people involved in the relationship could not co-exist.

"Somebody has to go," she says.

The trailer ends with the sound of a gun shot.

The first episode follows the tragedy that occurs when a pair of school teachers begin an affair while one is already married to someone else.

The show airs Monday at 9 p.m. EDT.