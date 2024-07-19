Trending
TV
July 19, 2024 / 2:27 PM

Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS

By Annie Martin
"Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter," an "Entertainment Tonight" special honoring Bob Newhart, is coming to CBS and Paramount+. Photo courtesy of CBS
1 of 5 | "Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter," an "Entertainment Tonight" special honoring Bob Newhart, is coming to CBS and Paramount+. Photo courtesy of CBS

July 19 (UPI) -- CBS will honor late actor and comedian Bob Newhart during a tribute Monday.

The network announced Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter, an Entertainment Tonight special, in a press release Friday.

The one-hour tribute will air Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

Entertainment Tonight's Nichelle Turner will host the special, which looks back at Newhart's 70-year career.

Newhart, a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian, died at age 94 on Thursday following a short illness. His credits include The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart.

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter will feature never-before-seen interviews and Newhart's final interview from his home in Los Angeles. It also includes new and archival interviews with some of the star's closest friends and co-stars, including Jim Parsons, Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Bateman and Michael Weatherly.

In addition, the show explores Newhart's personal life and his marriage to his late wife, Ginnie Newhart, with new stories about how he changed American culture through comedy.

Notable deaths of 2024

Bob Newhart
Comedian and actor Bob Newhart attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. Newhart, a comedy icon who starred on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart," died at the age of 94 on July 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

