July 18, 2024 / 1:47 PM

TNT airing Shannen Doherty 'Charmed' tribute through Sunday

By Fred Topel
Shannen Doherty's "Charmed" work will be highlighted in a TNT marathon this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Shannen Doherty's "Charmed" work will be highlighted in a TNT marathon this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- TNT announced a marathon of Charmed episodes as a tribute to the late Shannen Doherty on Thursday. The marathon runs Thursday through Sunday.

Doherty died Sunday at age 53 after battling breast cancer since 2015. Charmed was Doherty's starring TV series after Beverly Hills, 90210.

She appeared on Charmed from 1998 to 2001 with Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. After Doherty's departure, Rose McGowan joined the trio of witches.

TNT will air six episodes each day and seven on Thursday. The selections highlight Doherty's character, Prue.

The marathon also includes two episodes Doherty directed, "The Good, The Bad and the Cursed" and "All Hell Breaks Loose," which both air Sunday.

TNT has syndicated Charmed since 2001. The show ended in 2006.

Notable deaths of 2024

Shannen Doherty
"Charmed" and "90210" star Shannen Doherty arrives for the Red Envelope Party in New York City on November 3, 2005. Doherty, who also starred in "Riverdale," "Little House on the Prairie," "Heathers," "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Mallrats," died at the age of 53 following a long battle with cancer on July 13, 2024. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

