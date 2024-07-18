Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 18, 2024 / 2:38 PM

'Dune: Prophecy' stars seek power, control in new teaser

By Annie Martin
Emily Watson plays Valya Harkonnen in "Dune: Prophecy." Photo courtesy of HBO
1 of 4 | Emily Watson plays Valya Harkonnen in "Dune: Prophecy." Photo courtesy of HBO

July 18 (UPI) -- Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Dune: Prophecy.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams.

Advertisement

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series is a prequel set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's novel Dune and explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood whose members undergo intense physical and mental training to obtain superhuman abilities.

Watson and Williams play Valya and Tula, two Harkonnen sisters who "combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser, titled "Control," shows the Sisterhood strive for power and control alongside other factions.

The cast also includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Advertisement

Max shared a first teaser, titled "Influence," in May.

Dune: Prophecy is created by Diane Ademu-John, with Alison Schapker to serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres on Max this fall.

Herbert's novel Dune was previously adapted as a 1984 film directed by David Lynch. In addition, Warner Bros. has released two films, Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part 2 (2024), directed by Denis Villenueve and starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TNT airing Shannen Doherty 'Charmed' tribute through Sunday
TV // 1 hour ago
TNT airing Shannen Doherty 'Charmed' tribute through Sunday
July 18 (UPI) -- TNT announced a "Charmed" marathon in tribute to Shannen Doherty, who died Sunday. The marathon airs Thursday through Sunday.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
TV // 2 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
July 18 (UPI) -- Part 2 of "Cobra Kai's" final season will premiere two weeks earlier than expected, the show's executive producers said.
Dan Stevens lands lead role in 'The Terror' Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
Dan Stevens lands lead role in 'The Terror' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens will star in "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on AMC.
'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter
TV // 4 hours ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter
July 18 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Original Sin," a prequel to "Dexter" starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, is coming to Paramount+ with Showtime.
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
TV // 8 hours ago
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- Roland Emmerich told UPI the characters depicted in his new gladiator drama, "Those About to Die," aren't so different from modern purveyors and consumers of entertainment.
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
TV // 1 day ago
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
July 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the "Frasier" reboot premieres Sept. 19, and Kelsey Grammer's character will be heading back to Seattle.
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
TV // 1 day ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
July 17 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday, and "The Bear" earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category nominations.
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
TV // 1 day ago
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
July 17 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
July 17 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," the romance period series, has so far scored 98.5 million views with its third season.
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
TV // 1 day ago
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
July 17 (UPI) -- Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will announce the 2024 Emmy nominations on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement